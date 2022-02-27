Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.
NYSE:IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.