Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

