Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

