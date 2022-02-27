Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

CTV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CTV opened at $3.75 on Friday. Innovid has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $23,537,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $13,015,000.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

