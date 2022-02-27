Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $718.63 million, a P/E ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Inogen by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

