Insider Buying: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Acquires $17,533,668.69 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

