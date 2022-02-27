Insider Buying: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Purchases $28,736.00 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $4.56 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

