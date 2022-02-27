Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys $122,670.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
