Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys $122,670.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.