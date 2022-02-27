Insider Selling: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENLC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

