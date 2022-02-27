Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 33,105 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

