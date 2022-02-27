Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 33,105 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
