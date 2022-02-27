Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 5,471 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

