Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 441,244 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

