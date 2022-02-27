Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.
- On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
