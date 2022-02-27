Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.37. 529,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

