Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.