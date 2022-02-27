Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.