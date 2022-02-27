Internet Computer Reaches One Day Volume of $199.77 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and $199.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,623,632 coins and its circulating supply is 207,516,027 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

