Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.93. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

