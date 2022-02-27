Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $588.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $696.00 to $588.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.10.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.