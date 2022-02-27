Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,737 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $56.16 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

