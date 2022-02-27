Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 113,852 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $46.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

