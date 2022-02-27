Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

CCOI stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.33%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

