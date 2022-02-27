Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

