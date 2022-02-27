Invesco Ltd. Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Integer by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Integer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Integer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,684,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

