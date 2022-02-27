Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.