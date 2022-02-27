Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TrueBlue by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 10.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TrueBlue by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TrueBlue by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.