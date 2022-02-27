Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

