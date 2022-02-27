Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 199,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

