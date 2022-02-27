iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

QLTA stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

