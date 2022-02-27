iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Up 3.1%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.85. 788,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 335,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.