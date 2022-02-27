iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.00. 43,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 21,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.