iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.00. 43,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 21,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.