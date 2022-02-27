iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 47,641,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

