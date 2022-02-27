iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 744,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,313,340 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.