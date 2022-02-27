ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ITT stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 593,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

