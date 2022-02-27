James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $240.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.26), with a volume of 61769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.44).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15.
About James Halstead (LON:JHD)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.