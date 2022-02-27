James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $240.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.26), with a volume of 61769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.44).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.15.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

