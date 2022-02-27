Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

