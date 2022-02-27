Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2,450.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $24,420,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $19,580,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $18.95 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

