Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $61.14 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $61,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.