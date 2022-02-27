Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $63.51 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $63,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.