Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $68,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.14 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.