Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,883,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593,599 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $54,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $50,573,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 1,232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

