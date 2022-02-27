Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $58.63 Million Investment in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,864,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of DICE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

