Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,744 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $66,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

