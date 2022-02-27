JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 198,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

