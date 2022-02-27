JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,892 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

