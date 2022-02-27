JB Capital LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.