JB Capital LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.