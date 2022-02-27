JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $98.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,648,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,377,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,287. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

