JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$33.62 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

