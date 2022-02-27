Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.07 ($3.49).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.