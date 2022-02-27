Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $57.20 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.