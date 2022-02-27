Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unicharm Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Unicharm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Unicharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.
